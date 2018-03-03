Student arrested for threatening violence at Durham school

Connecticut State Police have identified a 25-year-old man from New Jersey who died after a tree fell onto his car on Friday while he was traveling on Route 15.More >
A mother and three children were found dead inside of a West Brookfield home on Thursday.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The nor'easter began battering the state overnight, dumped heavy rain, snow, and high winds, and then started moving out on Friday evening.More >
A man who recorded himself crashing into Middlesex Hospital, then lighting himself on fire has died.More >
The Secret Service says it's responding to reports that someone may have shot themselves near the White House.More >
Coastal flooding is a concern again tonight!More >
A powerful nor'easter morphed into a "bomb cyclone" Friday as it hammered the East Coast with a ferocious mix of howling winds, drenching rain, some snow and surging waves.More >
The Kid Rock concert for Friday evening at Mohegan Sun is canceled because of the weather.More >
Having varicose veins means you might be at risk for something more serious.More >
