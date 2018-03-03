Student arrested for threatening violence at Durham school

Troopers arrested a Coginchaug High School student for threatening violence and insinuating a school shooting.

The student, who is not identified, told police that he was posting images on Instagram to over 200 followers which referenced the Florida school shooter, Nicholas Cruz.

The images were brought to the attention of Troop F who determined a suspect.

Troopers said they met with the parents of the student who were cooperative. During the interview, police said the student had not realized the consequences of his actions, and never intended violence.

The student was charged Breach of Peace and Threatening in the Second Degree.

He is expected in juvenile court in Middletown on March 7th.

