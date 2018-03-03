Pet turtle rescued from South Windsor house fire

South Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire on Saturday, and rescued a pet turtle.

In a Facebook post, officials said a neighbor reported a house fire on Greenfield Lane, and crews were on scene in less than 10 minutes.

Officials said the fire was knocked within a half hour with help from mutual aid from Manchester 8th Utilities Department, Broad Brook, Manchester Fire Department.

Officials said the homeowner was not home at the time and no one on scene suffered any injuries.

The South Windsor Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

