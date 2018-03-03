One injured and six displaced after New Haven house fire

One person was injured after a house fire in New Haven that displaced 6 people.

Officials said a fire damaged two homes on Ellsworth Avenue on Saturday night.

One person was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross is assisting six people who are displaced.

The home is located directly across from Engine 9 Fire Station in New Haven.

