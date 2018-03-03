Cleanup continues statewide following nor’easter

A day after a strong nor’easter tore through Connecticut, many residents are still battling downed branches, trees, and power lines.

Eversource is reporting that over 19,000 people are without power, down from the 65,000 people that were without power during the height of the storm on Friday.

Residents in the Indiantown neighborhood of Old Saybrook and those along the shoreline are seeing flooded streets and roads, and even driveways.

The March nor’easter brought heavy rain, strong winds, flooding, and even snow in the northern parts of the state. On Saturday, crews were busy making repairs.

Eversource told Channel 3 that the utility company made a nationwide ask for additional crews who could make the trip to lend a hand.

“It’s a long trip,” said line worker Bobby Clark, who made his way up from Mississippi to help at the request of Eversource.

“We got here last night probably about midnight. We left Thursday after lunch, so a long trip, over 1300 miles.”

Preston residents, Bill O’Neill and Michelle Lussier have been without power since Saturday at noon. They told Channel 3 that they are beyond grateful for the out-of-state help.

“I thanked one of the guys from Mississippi and said, ‘thank you very much for coming out here and helping because this could be a much longer process for restoring power.’ I shook his hand.”

As crews from Connecticut, and elsewhere work around the state, making as many repairs as possible, Eversource assures that by Sunday night, the company hopes to have everyone’s power back on.

“There’s a lot of work still to be done. We’ve told our customers that are still without power, the vast majority will have theirs back by 9 o’clock tomorrow,” said Eversource spokesperson, Mitch Gross.

“In the hard hit areas, it will be a few hours later tomorrow night, but we are committed to getting the power back on as quickly and as safely as we can.”

As the cleanup from the March nor’easter continues, this storm is sure to be remembered, and one that many are hoping is the last of the winter season.

