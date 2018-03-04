Mystic Restaurant Week 2018

Are you looking to get out for some fun during the last days of winter? The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce is hosting Mystic Restaurant Week.

Over twenty restaurants are taking part in Mystic Restaurant Week from Monday, March 5 to Sunday, March 11.

Participating restaurants in the Mystic, Groton and Stonington areas will offer multi-course lunch and dinner menus along with specials at fixed prices.

The majority of the lunch menus are set at $15, and dinner is $25, not including tax and gratuity.

Restaurant Week participants include: Ancient Mariner, Anthony J's Bistro, Bravo Bravo, Captain Daniel Packer Inne, Chapter One Fine Food & Drink, Dog Watch Mystic, Engine Room, Frank's Gourmet Grille, Go Fish, Grass and Bone, Harbour House, Latitude 41 Restaurant, MBar, Noah's Restaurant, Oyster Club, Pink Basil, Puffins, Red36, Steak Loft, The Irons, and The Mystic Boathouse.

For more information, please contact the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce at (860) 572-9578 or click here.

