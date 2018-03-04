Coastal flooding still a concern on Sunday, potential winter storm next week

Snow and mixed precipitation is in the forecast (WFSB)

Minor coastal flooding is still a concern along the shoreline during high tide on Sunday.

In New London, high tide will occur at 10:56 a.m. and in New Haven, high tide is at 12:51 p.m.

Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron said some areas of Connecticut might see snow and rain showers on Sunday afternoon and overnight, with accumulations up to 1”.

There is a chance for some snowflakes early on Monday and as the day moves along, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and highs will be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be nice with sunny skies and a light wind, but as the day continues, clouds will move in. Midday highs will be in the upper 40s.

Cameron said he expects snow and mixed precipitation on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday, with accumulations up to several inches, especially inland. Temperatures will be right around the freezing mark, which will make the snow wet and sticky, particularly along the shoreline.

Wednesday will bring snow and mixed precipitation throughout different times of the day due to the slow movement of the storm.

Thursday will be cold, windy and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.