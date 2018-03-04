Emergency crews respond to vehicle in East Haddam pond

EnCon police, Connecticut State Police and local fire crews responded to a vehicle in a pond in East Haddam this morning, according to a DEEP official.

DEEP Director of Communications, Chris Collibee said the operator of the vehicle was found at his home shortly after crews responded to Machimoodus State Park.

There were no injuries related to the incident.

