Crews battle fire at Tolland home

Multiple crews were dispatched to a house in Tolland for a "heavy fire" on Sunday morning, according to Tolland fire.

Crews responded to a fire on Crestwood Road.

Vernon, Crystal Lake, and Ellington crews assisted in battling what Tolland fire called, a "fully involved house fire."

An ambulance from Vernon was requested for anyone who needed to be treated for smoke inhalation, said Tolland Fire officials.

Officials said the occupants of the home escaped.

