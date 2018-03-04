Oxford restaurant still in the dark after Friday’s nor’easter (WFSB)

The power is back on for most of the state after Friday’s nor’easter, but some are still waiting on repairs to be made.

A strong nor’easter tore through the northeast on Friday knocking down trees, branches, and power lines leaving thousands in the dark.

While Eversource had crews out making repairs during the storm and weekend, Channel 3 spoke with a restaurant owner in Oxford who said the lengthy delay cost him thousands of dollars of wasted food.

During the storm, homes and businesses along Old State Road 67 in Oxford lost power after a pole snapped in half near Rose’s Family Restaurant.

A new pole has since been installed, but restaurant owner, Izet Mamudov said Eversource was dragging its feet on making the repairs to get the lights back on.

Mamudov told Channel 3 that he lost $20,000 in unsalvageable food, he must clean and sanitize surfaces, and his employees are without weekend pay.

“Even if they put the power tonight, we can’t open tomorrow,” said Mamudov. “It’s going to take us to Tuesday to prep and get everything fresh from suppliers, food, and throw out everything in the garbage. It’s not that easy.”

Channel 3 contacted Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross who said, “it’s the result of a lot of wind damage a lot of tree damage.”

“This is what we do when there’s issues, we stay on the job as long as it takes. It remains all hands-on deck and we’ll stay on the job as long as it takes.”

Eversource issued a statement on its intentions to get residents’ and business owners’ power back on in as short of a time as they can.

