School threat prompts police presence in Durham on Monday

A threat insinuating violence posted on social media prompted police to establish a presence on school grounds throughout Durham on Monday.

Police said they investigated another threat made against Coginchaug High School and a staff employee on Friday.

Police said the investigation led them to the same student who admitted to posting the first threat which led to his arrest on Thursday, posted the threat in a second incident.

Police said the student was arrested and charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree and Harassment in the Second Degree.

The student is expected to appear at Middletown Juvenile Court on March 7th.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.