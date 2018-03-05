Nor'easter to dump several inches of snow

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

In less than one week, a second nor'easter, which Channel 3 has named Winter Storm Elsa, is expected to hit on Wednesday.

A winter storm watch has already been posted for the entire state for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said most of the state could get at least 6 inches of snow.

Due to the amount of snow expected, Channel 3 has named this storm Winter Storm Elsa! For more on how we chose the names, and why we name winter storms, click here.

Futurecast showed snow just starting to enter the state from the west, after the morning commute.

"However, we can’t rule out some patchy light snow in the state during the morning commute," DePrest said.

Temperatures should be in the mid-30s to possibly near 40, but they will drop closer to the freezing mark when the snow becomes steadier.

The snow could become heavy at times on Wednesday afternoon and will last through Wednesday night.

"Snowfall rates could reach 1-2”/hr. during the height of the storm," DePrest said.

Temperatures drop Wednesday night.

DePrest said this will be a heavy, wet snow.

"The wind won’t be nearly as strong as we saw during last week’s powerful coastal storm. However, gusts to 30-40 mph are possible late Wednesday night and Thursday," DePrest said.

The system should pull away by late Thursday morning, and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and blustery.

Snowfall totals are expected to range from 6 inches to 12, but more than a foot of snow could fall especially in the Litchfield Hills.

After Wednesday's storm, the rest of the week looks tranquil.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

