Potentially plowable snow in the forecast for Wednesday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Following a few rounds of snow showers on Monday, the state is looking at a significant storm for Wednesday.

A winter storm watch has been posted for the entire state for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

"Wednesday it looks like we're going to be dealing with yet another snow event," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Heavy, wet snow is possible. Total accumulations could be 6 inches or more with localized higher amounts possible."

Futurecast showed snow just starting to enter the state from the west around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Temperatures should be in the mid-30s.

"By late morning, early afternoon, the snow starts developing, according to [the Global Forecast System] model," Haney said. "It has snow in the evening into Wednesday night."

Overnight Thursday, Haney there may be some mixed precipitation in the form of sleet.

Temperatures may dip below 30.

"It'll change back over to snow for Thursday morning," he said. "The system pulls away by late morning, early afternoon."

Before any of that happens, there was some snow shower activity on Monday that made roads slippery, particularly in northeastern Connecticut.

"Even if the roads aren't snow-covered, they're wet and that's a cause for concern," Haney said.

The snow showers are only expected to last until mid-morning on Monday. The rest of the day should be partly-to-mostly cloudy with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

The only other weather headline in effect for Monday is a coastal flood advisory that runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Tides are still running a bit high due to Friday's storm system," Haney said.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.