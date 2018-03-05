Thousands remain without power following Friday's storm

Nor'easter cleanup continued in Old Saybrook on Monday. (WFSB)

Thousands of customers remain without power following Friday's powerful nor'easter.

The storm brought snow, heavy rain and strong winds across the state.

On Barnes Road in Old Saybrook, the road remained flooded on Monday.

Though the storm has been gone for days, its impact is still being felt.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the shoreline from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The rain and wind downed trees and powerlines up and down Connecticut's coast.

Friday, lines and limbs fell in front of a home on Middletown Avenue.

Firefighters said they also had to rescue a person whose vehicle became stuck in flood waters.

In Westbrook and Old Lyme, water levels rose with the tide. People there said they had to brace for a rough afternoon.

Eversource crews said they've been working to restore power to thousands of customers. They said they were tasked with fixing about 500 broken utility poles and 87 miles of downed lines.

There's still more work to be done because some of the repairs are extensive.

On Monday afternoon, there were still more than 3,000 customers without power.

See more photos of damage from across the state here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.