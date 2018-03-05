U2 coming to Mohegan Sun Arena

U2 is coming to Mohegan Sun on July 3. (Facebook)

U2 will be gracing the stage at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Irish rock band is coming on July 3rd.

The band has never been to Mohegan Sun, so it will be their debut.

It's part of their Experience and Innocence Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

More information will be available at livenation.com.

