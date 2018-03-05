Manchester middle school students aboard bus before fire

A bus carrying students caught fire in Manchester on Monday. (WFSB)

About a dozen middle school students were aboard a school bus in Manchester before it caught fire.

According to fire officials, the First Student bus experienced mechanical issues on Henry Street Monday morning.

The driver pulled over. Once that happened, the engine started to smoke and the students were immediately evacuated.

No one was hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.