Firefighter arrested for arson in Shelton

A firefighter in Shelton was arrested as part of an arson investigation, according to police.

Gregory Bomba, 45, surrendered himself to police on Monday.

According to investigators, Bomba set fire to the bed of a pickup truck that was parked behind the Echo Hose Company #1 on Coram Avenue.

The truck abutted the fire house.

The fire was started during a past captain's dinner, police said.

Detectives investigated and were able to identify who was responsible after interviewing several members of the Shelton Fire Department.

Bomba was charged with second-degree arson, second-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday.

