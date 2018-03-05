Lawmakers debate the creation of a separate 'Trick or Treat Day'

Halloween could soon be celebrated on a new "Trick or Treat Day" in Connecticut.

Monday, lawmakers said they debated the creation of the day as a way to make trick or treating safer for children.

It's the brainchild of Star 99.9 radio hosts Anna and Raven.

The personalities said having the holiday on a weeknight is burdensome to parents.

They suggested keeping Halloween on Oct. 31, but moving the trick-or-treat portion to the last Saturday of the month.

Anna and Raven said more children and adults could enjoy visiting their neighbors and not have the worries of staying up late or being out too late on a weeknight.

The hosts created a petition on MoveOn.org this past October that people are still signing. Its link is here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.