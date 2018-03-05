Girl scout cookie season is underway in Connecticut

From samoas to thin mints and do-si-dos, Girl Scout cookies are on their way.

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut began delivering their cookies over the weekend.

Troops from around the state stopped by the storage facility in New Britain to pick up their orders, which totaled 2 million boxes.

CEO Mary Barneby said the time-honored tradition has been building confidence for girls and teaching the value of hard work for more than a century.

"The girls in Connecticut earn nearly $2 million for selling cookies, and it goes right back to the troops, and they use that money for community service projects and trips and to go to camp," Barneby said. "So it’s really social enterprise at work.”

”I get to be a part of my community and not only am I raising money for my Girl Scout troop and myself, but I’m creating the ability for us to go on trips," said Vivian Hayward, a Girl Scout.

There's still time to put in an order.

For more information, head to the Girl Scouts of Connecticut website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.