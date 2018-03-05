Documents: Wife wrote she killed husband in self defense

Officials have released the arrest warrant for a Burlington woman who is accused of killing her husband.

According to the documents, Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi wrote in a journal that she killed her husband with a hammer in self defense.

The journal entry had “2017” written on the page, but it is unclear exactly when this incident happened.

The body of her husband, 84-year-old Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, was found on Feb. 5, in the basement of their home on Smith Lane in Burlington.

Dr. Bigazzi was a longtime professor at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.

Court documents say UConn police said he had not been seen or heard from since August of 2017.

During a well-being check, officers went to the Burlington home and found Dr. Bigazzi’s body in the basement, wrapped in black garbage bags and duct tape.

Officers said they also found what appeared to be blood-like stains on the floor, ceiling, and cabinetry in the kitchen.

According to the journal entry, Kosuda-Bigazzi said her husband came after her in the kitchen with a hammer.

The two physically fought each other until Kosuda-Bigazzi got ahold of the hammer and hit him.

Read the full arrest warrant here.

The medical examiner determined the cause of Dr. Bigazzi’s death as blunt injuries to the head, and the manner of death as a homicide.

Kosuda-Bigazzi is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is expected to appear in court in April.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.