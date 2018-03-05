3.5.18 Warm Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

Warm Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad
Recipe provided by: Grace Vallo of TastefullyGrace.com
Makes: 4 portions
The Ingredients
1 package shaved Brussel sprouts
¾ cup chopped Applewood smoked bacon
¾ cup sliced almonds, toasted in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes
¾ cup dried cranberries, reconstituted (plumped) in hot water for 5 minutes
2 tablespoons Sherry wine vinegar
Extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon hot pepper flakes
Shaved parmesan cheese (or Parmigiano-Reggiano) cheese, to garnish
Lemon zest, to garnish
The Steps
In a medium pot, add olive oil to coat the bottom of the pot, garlic, and hot pepper flakes. Turn the heat to medium, and add Brussel sprouts.
Continuously toss with a slotted spoon and add bacon, almonds, reconstituted cranberries, and vinegar. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until Brussel sprouts are al dente but still bright green. Plate immediately and garnish with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and a pinch of fresh lemon zest. The perfect cool weather salad!
Note: eliminate the bacon for an even healthier alternative.
Check out @tastefullygrace on Instagram and Facebook for more recipes, and on www.tastefullygrace.com!