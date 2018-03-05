3.5.18 Warm Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

Warm Shaved Brussel Sprout Salad

Recipe provided by: Grace Vallo of TastefullyGrace.com

Makes: 4 portions

The Ingredients



1 package shaved Brussel sprouts

¾ cup chopped Applewood smoked bacon

¾ cup sliced almonds, toasted in a 350-degree oven for 5 minutes

¾ cup dried cranberries, reconstituted (plumped) in hot water for 5 minutes

2 tablespoons Sherry wine vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon hot pepper flakes

Shaved parmesan cheese (or Parmigiano-Reggiano) cheese, to garnish

Lemon zest, to garnish

The Steps

In a medium pot, add olive oil to coat the bottom of the pot, garlic, and hot pepper flakes. Turn the heat to medium, and add Brussel sprouts.

Continuously toss with a slotted spoon and add bacon, almonds, reconstituted cranberries, and vinegar. Sauté for about 5 minutes, until Brussel sprouts are al dente but still bright green. Plate immediately and garnish with shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano and a pinch of fresh lemon zest. The perfect cool weather salad!

Note: eliminate the bacon for an even healthier alternative.

