Push made for rear seat belts to be mandatory

State lawmakers are hearing compelling testimony for rear seat belts.

Front seat belts are mandatory, however they're optional in the back seat for those over the age 16.

Supporters say there are more deaths and injuries because everyone is not belted in.

A push is being made for rear seat belts, and those testifying before the public safety committee say making everyone wear them will save lives.

"It's one of the best things you can do to save people's lives and kits not just the person wearing the seatbelt in the back. It's preventing them from being a human projectile and hurting someone in the front seat who is a loved one or even next to them,” said Bella Dinh-Zarr, of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The National Transportation Safety Board supports wearing rear seat belts, and the same goes for AAA.

Their research shows between 1995 and 2014, 119 passengers over the age of 16 not wearing seat belts in the back seat were killed, and 39 percent or a third were ejected from the vehicle.

Research also shows many teenaged boys do not wear seat belts at all.

Tim Hollister’s 17-year-old son Reid was killed when his car went off the road. It’s not clear if he was wearing a seat belt.

"Rear seat belts if not worn can result in head injuries, ejections from the car. There are all sorts of things that can go wrong, and it's such as simple thing,” Tim Hollister said.

Thirty states have enacted laws which require rear seat belts.

This becomes an issue when we are in a stranger’s car, like a taxi or an Uber.

Statistics show only 50 percent use seat belts when in a cab or Uber.

