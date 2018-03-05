Construction to close I-84 in Waterbury overnight

Traffic along I-84 in Waterbury will be impacted by construction this week.

Steel removal operations will force crews to close I-84 west Monday and Tuesday nights, starting at 11 p.m.

Westbound traffic will have to get off at exit 25 near Plank Road, and get back on through the on-ramp.

Construction will end by 5 a.m. the following days.

Wednesday and Thursday nights at 11 p.m., eastbound traffic will also have to get off at exit 25 near Reidville Drive, and then get back on through the ramp on Scott Road.

That construction will clear at 5 a.m. the following days as well.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.