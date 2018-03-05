Extra snow days could mean less vacation time for some districts

School districts say the snow days are adding up (WFSB file photo)

As Connecticut prepares for yet another nor’easter on Wednesday, school districts could be adding more snow days.

It’s a call superintendents will have to make on Wednesday and possibly Thursday morning, and these extra snow days could shorten vacations.

For instance, Portland has had six snow days, and has already made up for several with teacher training days.

West Hartford has had four snow days and several delays, but the delays don’t need to be made up.

South Windsor has had five snow days, but has already accounted for seven in their calendar, and New Britain also has had five snow days.

Most districts plan to add any extra days to the end of the year in June.

In Manchester, students actually have one more snow day before it could eat into their spring vacation.

Families planning mid-June vacations may want to think twice. The school year could get pushed back by even more snow days, but it cannot go past June 30, per state law.

Download the Channel 3 app to check the updated list of school closings and delays here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.