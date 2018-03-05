CT gunmaker Colt facing lawsuit

Connecticut gunmaker Colt Manufacturing is facing a lawsuit from two labor unions over outsourcing jobs.

The West Hartford based company is accused of breaking union agreements by outsourcing jobs and laying off employees in the past year.

The lawsuit is asking for the layoffs to be rescinded.

Channel 3 reached out to Colt for a comment but has not yet heard back.

