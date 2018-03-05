Local mom discusses dangers of button batteries

A local mom would have never imagined what her one-year-old could have swallowed.

It was a button battery, which is a common item found in many toys and modern consumer products.

Marisa Soto wants other parents to know the risks of button batteries, which landed her son in the hospital for nearly three months.

Marisa could have never imagined how difficult the last two months would have been for her family, especially 15-month-old Cameron.

A few weeks before Christmas, a normal day turned into anything but that.

“All of a sudden Cameron was playing and he just turned around and he looked in distress,” Marisa said.

Marisa and her husband, David, quickly knew something was wrong and rushed Cameron to the emergency room.

An X-Ray revealed a button battery from one of his toys was lodged in his throat.

“He had damage to his esophagus, scarring, and it had paralyzed his vocal cords,” Marisa said.

After being transferred to Connecticut’s Children’s Medical Center, doctors removed the battery less than 24 hours after Cameron had ingested it.

Dr. Christopher Grindle, a Pediatric EMT who treated Cameron, said button battery ingestion can cause damage in just 15 minutes, and severe damage in two hours.

“It starts to create an electric current around and can cause a build up of some chemicals that can erode through the tissues like I said in a matter of minutes,” said Grindle.

Doctors said the best way to protect your children is to be aware that these batteries are in many toys and other household items.

Make sure the batteries are secured by a screw to access them, and when you’re changing the battery, make sure to dispose of them properly.

In this case, Cameron was lucky. After undergoing four surgeries, he’s now on the road to recovery.

His mom and dad want to make sure no other parent had to endure what they have.

“even if I can just help another person look out for all of these things so this doesn’t happen to another kid because it’s devastating,” Marisa said.

Doctors said Cameron’s prognosis is excellent. His trach should be taken out in the next year and he will regain the use of his vocal cords.

The family will be able to leave the hospital on Tuesday and they’re excited for Cameron to thrive at home with his older brother and sister.

