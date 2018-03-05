Waterbury police investigating deadly shooting

Waterbury police are on the scene of a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened at 550 Baldwin St. on Monday evening.

Baldwin Street is closed between Sylvan Avenue and Washington Street while police investigate the shooting.

According to police, there is one male victim.

This a very active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941.

