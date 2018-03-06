Inside look at state police training

Eyewitness news is getting an inside look at how Connecticut State Police start their day.

The 126 Training Troop woke up at the crack of dawn at 5:15 a.m. to the sound of a trumpet just like they do every morning.

They live inside so-called dorms at the State Training Police Academy in Meriden.

Once they get out of the bed, the recruits go into the hallway, stand against the wall, and count out loud to make sure everyone is still there.

State Trooper Kelly Grant said it's all part of a 30 week program that includes classroom and physical training.

The recruits learn several subjects including motor vehicle and criminal law that will help them get through the training to become state troopers.

According to Trooper Grant, the training is a huge change for the recruits and it consumes their lives.

On Tuesday morning, they will be performing a physical fitness assessment, which they have to do in order to become hired at the end of the program.

