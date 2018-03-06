Expect delays on I-91 following a tractor-trailer crash

I-91 south is backed up in Middletown because of a crash involving a tractor-trailer (WFSB)

You will need to pack your patience if your commute takes you through I-91 south in Middletown.

The right and center lanes are closed between exits 20 and 21 because of a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

#CTtraffic: I91 sb x21 Middletown right & center lanes closed for TT rollover down the embankment with minor injuries. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 6, 2018

According to state police, the tractor-trailer went down an embankment. We are told that no one was seriously hurt.

Crews are now working to clear the scene as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.