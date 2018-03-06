Nor'easter could dump as much as 2 feet of snow in parts of the state

A nor'easter Channel 3 named Winter Storm Elsa could dump nearly 2 feet of snow in parts of Connecticut.

A winter storm warning was issued for nearly all of the state with the exception of New London County, where it's a winter storm watch. Both run from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

"Channel 3 has named the storm 'Elsa' since we are forecasting at least 6 inches of snow for most of the state," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "That is one criteria that needs to met for naming winter storms, a Channel 3 tradition that dates back to 1971."

Snowfall totals could range from 8 to 18 inches for western Connecticut. Haney said more than 2 could fall in places like the Litchfield Hills. For eastern Connecticut, between 4 and 8 inches could fall.

The storm will form to the south, off the coast of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia on Wednesday morning. The center will move near Cape Cod by early Thursday.

"Snow will likely develop [Wednesday] morning, mainly after the morning commute," Haney said. "However, we can’t rule out some patchy light snow in the state during the morning commute."

The snow is expected to be heavy at times with snowfall rates that could reach between 1 and 2 inches per hour. Heavy, wet snow will run through Wednesday night.

Sleet and freezing rain could mix with the snow for New London County, which is why predicted snowfall totals are lower there.

"Temperatures will reach the 30s to near 40 degrees [Wednesday], but they will drop closer to the freezing mark when the snow becomes steadier," Haney said.

Lows will be in the upper 20s and low-30s.

The wind won't be a strong as Friday's storm; however, it could still gust to between 20 and 40 mph.

"The combination of gusty winds and heavy, wet snow could lead to scattered power outages," Haney said.

The snow will end by Thursday morning and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs between 40 and 45.

Friday and the weekend appear to be quiet but chilly with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Then, another potential major winter storm is being tracked for Monday. Though, as of Tuesday morning's forecast, the bulk of the storm will be off of the New England Coast. That means a minimal impact for Connecticut.

"This is a storm we’ll have to watch closely," Haney said. "A shift in the storm track closer to the coast could mean another heavy snowfall for Connecticut. A shift away from the coast would mean little or no snow."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

