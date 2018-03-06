Nor'easter expected to bring several inches of snow to the state

A nor'easter Channel 3 named Winter Storm Elsa could dump more than a foot of snow in parts of Connecticut.

A winter storm warning was issued for nearly all of the state with the exception of New London County, where it's a winter storm watch. Both run from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

Snowfall totals could range from 8 to 18 inches for western Connecticut. For eastern Connecticut, between 4 and 8 inches could fall.

"The one ‘fly in the ointment’ is a potential dry slot," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "Meaning, if drier air works into the state, which is now a possibility, the snowfall totals may not be as high."

Channel 3 will begin its morning show broadcast at 4 a.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Some schools and businesses began posted closings on Tuesday morning. See the list here.

The storm will form to the south, off the coast of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia on Wednesday morning. The center will move near Cape Cod by early Thursday.

"Snow starts around daybreak, light and scattered," Dixon said. "Then after the Wednesday morning commute, the storm begins ramping up late morning into the early afternoon. The peak of the storm still appears to be from mid-afternoon, through the evening, into the early overnight hours."

The snow is expected to be heavy at times with snowfall rates that could reach between 1 and 2 inches per hour. It may be heavier if there's thundersnow.

"It will be a heavy/wet snow and visibility will be an issue as the snow quickly adds up as the day progresses into night," Dixon said.

Sleet and freezing rain could mix with the snow for New London County. Dixon said there is still a bit of uncertainty when it comes to a rain/snow line and how far it reaches into Connecticut, which is why predicted snowfall totals are lower in the New London area.

A coastal flood advisory was issued for the shoreline ahead of the storm.

"Temperatures will reach the 30s to near 40 degrees [Wednesday], but they will drop closer to the freezing mark when the snow becomes steadier," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Lows will be in the upper 20s and low-30s.

The wind won't be a strong as Friday's storm; however, it could still gust to between 30 and 40 mph.

"The combination of gusty winds and heavy, wet snow could lead to scattered power outages," Haney said.

The snow will end by Thursday morning and the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs between 40 and 45.

Friday and the weekend appear to be quiet but chilly with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Then, another potential major winter storm is being tracked for Monday. Though, as of Tuesday morning's forecast, the bulk of the storm will be off of the New England Coast. That means a minimal impact for Connecticut.

"This is a storm we’ll have to watch closely," Haney said. "A shift in the storm track closer to the coast could mean another heavy snowfall for Connecticut. A shift away from the coast would mean little or no snow."

Channel 3 has named Wednesday's storm "Elsa" since the forecast met one of the station's criteria, at least 6 inches of snow for most of the state. The station has been naming storms since 1971. For more on this season's names, read here.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.