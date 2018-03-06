Victim, suspect identified in deadly Waterbury Shooting

A man was shot and killed on Baldwin Street in Waterbury on Monday night. (WFSB)

A man was shot and killed on Monday night in Waterbury and police said they have the suspect in custody.

According to police, it happened outside of an apartment building on Baldwin Street around 9 p.m.

They identified the victim as 26-year-old Guy Moore of Hamden.

The suspect, police said, is 31-year-old Maurice Barker.

Barker has been arrested.

Police said they are still trying to piece together what happened. They were first called for a report of shots fired in the area of 550 Baldwin St.

When they arrived, they found Moore, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Barker was charged with murder. Police said they anticipate charging him with more.

No other details were released.

The crime scene was active through Tuesday morning. Detectives were there putting markers on the ground and looking for potential shell casings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6941.

