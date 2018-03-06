Waterbury police seek suspect in deadly shooting

A man was shot and killed on Baldwin Street in Waterbury on Monday night. (WFSB)

A man was shot and killed on Monday night in Waterbury and police continue to seek a suspect.

According to police, it happened outside of an apartment building on Baldwin Street around 9 p.m.

Police said they are still trying to piece together what happened.

They have not released many details.

The crime scene was active through Tuesday morning. Detectives were there putting markers on the ground and looking for potential shell casings.

The name or age of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department.

