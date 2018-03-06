Shooting rumor traced back to suspended students in Hartford

A rumor between students in Hartford of a possible shooting led to an increased police presence on Tuesday.

The rumor circulated among students Monday at the Capital Prep Magnet School on Main Street and involved two students who had been suspended for fighting.

According to police, a school security guard was notified by staff that a parent called in and said her daughter told her about the rumor. She said the possible shooting may happen on Tuesday.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned that the rumor started because the two suspended students would be allowed back on school grounds.

Police said one of them threatened the other on social media. The alleged threat stated that the other would be shot during school.

However, police found no evidence to substantiate the rumor.

Still, officers said they would be present at the school on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.