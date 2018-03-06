Connecticut town ranked among the best for college basketball fans

The home of the University of Connecticut ranks among the best for college basketball fans, according to a new survey.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked Storrs as the 7th best "city," thanks to the sustained success of the UConn women's and past success of the men's basketball programs.

In fact, the UConn women routed Cincinnati on Monday night 75-21 and even kept the Bearcats scoreless in the second quarter.

WalletHub said it ranked the places in terms of number of teams, winning percentage, stadium capacity and social media engagement.

Chapel Hill, NC, home of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, Lawrence, KS, home of the University of Kansas Jayhawks, and Los Angeles, home of the University of California Bruins and University of Southern California Trojans, rounded out the top 3.

See the top 10 here.

At the bottom of the list ranked New Britain, home of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Check out the complete study on WalletHub's website here.

