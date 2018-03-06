Man arrested after revolver found in bag at Hartford courthouse

Clive Blackstone was arrested for having a revolver in his bag at a community court in Hartford. (State police)

State police arrested a man for having a gun in his bag at a community court in Hartford on Monday.

Clive Robert Blackstone, 27, of Bridgeport, was at community court on Washington Street in Hartford when judicial marshals x-rayed his bag and found the revolver.

Troopers said Blackstone was detained and the bag was secured by the marshals.

No ammunition was found.

Blackstone was arrested and charged with carrying a revolver without a permit.

He was held on a $10,000 surety bond and faced a judge on Tuesday.

