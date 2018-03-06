PD: Man charged in deadly Newtown crash

A Sandy Hook man is facing charges in a deadly crash that happened in May last year.

Connecticut State Police said 64-year-old Gerard Mauskapf had pulled over to the right shoulder on I-84 east near the exit 11 ramp.

When he exited his car, he was hit by a car being driven by 18-year-old Michael Vitti.

Police said it was determined that Vitti was distracted when this happened, however, it was not by a cell phone.

He was arrested and charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, failure to drive in proper lane, and distracted driving.

He’s expected to appear in court on March 20.

