PD: Two adults, juvenile arrested after guns, drugs seized from home

Two adults and a juvenile were arrested after drugs and guns were seized from a home (WFSB)

Connecticut State police say two adults and a juvenile are facing numerous charges after seizing narcotics and firearms from a home in Bridgeport.

Last month, crews from the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperative Crime Control Task Force, the Statewide Narcotics Task Force, and the Bridgeport Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Carroll Avenue.

They found a loaded SCCY 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, a loaded Raven Arms.25 caliber semi-automatic handgun, a Ruger,.22 LR caliber sawed-off rifle loaded with nineteen (19) rounds, an additional 30 rounds of loose ammunition, a high capacity magazine, fifty-six (56) bags of heroin (approximately 15 grams), approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 120 grams of marijuana, scales, and packaging materials.

Police arrested 35-year-old Schantel Sanford, 40-year-old Jumail Walker and a juvenile. They all live at the home.

Police said Walker was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, distribution of narcotics within a school zone, and risk of injury to a child.

He was held on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Sanford was charged with risk of injury to a child as children were present in the home. She was held on a $75,000 cash/surety bond.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, distribution of narcotics within a school zone, risk of injury to a child, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver and failure to properly store a loaded firearm.

The juvenile was processed and transported to juvenile court for arraignment that day.

