Former Glastonbury hardware store manager faces sex assault charge

A former manager at a hardware store in Glastonbury is under arrest, accused of sexually assaulting another employee.

William Hornyack Jr. is charged with fourth-degree sex assault.

Police say he inappropriately touched a female employee at Katz Ace Hardware over the course of several months inside the business.

He is no longer employed there.

He’s expected to appear in court on March 21.

