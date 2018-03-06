American Red Cross reminds folks to prepare before a winter storm

With Winter Storm Elsa on the way, the American Red Cross says you need to make sure you and your family are ready.

Whether it’s a hurricane in the summer or fall, or a winter storm, the Red Cross is reminding people to be prepared.

“You know that the grocery stores are packed with everyone grabbing their eggs, bread, and milk,” said Stefanie Archangelo, of the American Red Cross.

But she says preparing for a snowstorm is more than just a trip to the supermarket.

The disaster-relief organization says your game plan should also include an emergency preparedness kit.

“Make sure it has some winter warmth items, like hats, gloves, mittens, waterproof boots. You also want to make sure you have batteries and flashlights, you want to have nonperishable food, you also want to have water, one gallon per person per day for up to three days,” Archangelo said.

On Tuesday, the Red Cross cut the ribbon on a new disaster relief vehicle for the New Haven area.

“This vehicle, this year will likely be on 165 disaster scenes. It will help about 360 families just in New Haven County and its vehicles like this that keep us going every day,” said Krista Coletti, of the American Red Cross.

The 2017 Chevy equinox, which was provided by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, will respond to local disasters, mostly fires.

“So, to be able to give back in a way that helps those in need, particularly those who’ve been through a natural disaster, a home fire is really meaningful and brings more meaning to what we do every day,” said Jill Hummel, of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

As for Winter Storm Elsa, its coming on the heels of last week’s nor’easter which toppled trees and took down power lines across Connecticut.

While the Red Cross wants you to prepare, it’s also getting ready, just in case emergency shelters are needed.

“Right now, the red cross is working with emergency officials across the state. What we do is we keep in contact with them, let them know we are available if needed, and then we would go ahead and activate if requested,” Archangelo said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.