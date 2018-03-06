Gov. Malloy calls on chain to stop selling assault rifles

Connecticut has some of the toughest gun laws in the country, and Gov. Dannel Malloy is urging other states to do the same.

He's asking Bass Pro Shops to stop selling assault weapons and to limit sales to those 21 and older.

Bass Pro also owns Cabela’s, and reaction to the governor's requests is mixed.

Bass Pro has a store in Bridgeport, and there's a Cabela’s in East Hartford.

You can't buy assault weapons there because they're illegal in Connecticut, and Gov. Malloy feels they should be illegal at all stores.

"We have been partners with them in both locations. I thought it was appropriate to send our desire to see them follow suit in other states,” Malloy said.

In the wake of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fl. Malloy is sending a message to stores that sell guns.

He said hunters should be able to access necessary items to hunt but in a letter to John Morris, the CEO of Bass Pro Shops and its subsidiary Cabela’s, Malloy says "it is clear that semi-automatic assault weapons do not fall within that category. I hope we can both agree that weapons of war have no place on our streets, in our communities, or in our classrooms.”

Malloy also wants retailers to raise the age to buy a gun to 21or older.

The letter comes on the 20th anniversary of the lottery shootings. Flags at the CT Lottery headquarters are at half-staff in honor of the four people were killed by an employee who had just returned from medical leave.

This prompted the state to pass a law which allows guns to be taken away from those who have a history of mental illness.

"I am not a gun owner. I really don't see the point of assault-style weapons for the average person. I really don't know if they're used for hunting or not,” said Chuck Molnar, who supports some of the laws the state has passed.

"I am not sure the governor should be telling corporate America how to transact its business. I am not sure he's qualified to do that,” said Fred Monahan, who is a gun owner and supports background checks and raising the age to 21. He's not in favor of what Malloy is doing.

Channel 3 reached out to Bass Pro Shops but has not heard back.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.