Snow equipment repairs made ahead of Winter Storm Elsa

Winter Storm Elsa is on the way and many municipal utilities and others used Tuesday’s sunny weather to prepare for the storm.

Snow removing equipment, like plows and snow blowers, take a beating during a storm.

At Gano’s Power Equipment in Colchester, they were busy today making repairs so homeowners like Peter Lang can use his plow to do his long driveway.

“I would rather have the plow on and not use it than have to put the plow on with a foot of snow on the ground,” Lang said.

This time of year, snow blowers go on sale and lawn mowers are being prepped for spring.

“It’s a weird balance time of year. You’ve got the lawn and garden stuff going on, the techs are working on that, then a guy comes in with a downed broken plow or downed sander. You get them up and running so they are ready to go,” said Tony Gargano from Gano’s Power Equipment.

Norwich Public Utilities is ready to go after the last Nor’easter. On Tuesday, crews were busy sharpening chainsaws and replenishing supplies on their trucks.

“This storm we’re expecting to see some heavy wet snow and that concerns us, particularly the pine trees that will hold that snow. And with the saturated ground that could result in the trees toppling over, coming in contact with our line and causing interruptions with our customers,” said John Bilda, NPU’s General Manager.

NPU told Eyewitness News they’ve already lined up back-up help from Western New York and notified their suppliers to re-stock their equipment so they’re ready for the storm after Elsa, if there is one.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.