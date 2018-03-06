Vernon police cancel Silver Alert for 'endangered' man

The Vernon Police Department canceled a Silver Alert for an 'endangered' missing man.

The Silver Alert was issued earlier Tuesday evening for Jean Pierre Watson.

Watson, 53, was found in Ellington on Tuesday evening.

Police said Watson was last seen in the area of Rockville Hospital on 31 Union Street.

Watson is believed to be endangered because he is from New Jersey and has no ties to the area.

According to police, it is believed that he does not have a cell phone, money or any other means, and has mental health concerns.

Watson is described as a white male, approximately 5'9" tall, 225 pounds, with a shaved/bald head.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, camo coat, black boots and a baseball cap with a Marine logo.

Anyone who has seen Watson is asked to call Vernon police.

