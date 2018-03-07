Litchfield County expected to see the snow 'jackpot'

Northwestern Connecticut is expected to be home to the snow jackpot on Wednesday.

The storm ramped up in the early afternoon and will continue, potentially dumping 12 to 18 inches in Litchfield County.

Because of the timing of the storm, the director of public works in Litchfield said crews came in around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. He said they're prepared to work through the night to ensure roads get cleaned up.

“We have 11 routes, we’re covering approximately 120 miles of roads," said Raz Alexe, director of public works and town engineer, Litchfield. "Some of the drivers have to cover 18 miles a route, one way one pass. So we’re looking at a few passes today after 10:00 if it indeed is going to be more than a foot of snow.”

A number of plow trucks have been out dumping salt.

“My number one concern is of course the resident safety and for the roads to be kept in good shape," Alexe said. "But of course, the employees and the drivers who have this long schedule.”

Many districts in the area called off school early. See the list here.

Parents and children told Channel 3 that they were excited for another day off.

"[I'll] probably go sledding," said 10-year-old Avery Strileckis. "We have a big hill in our yard so we can do that.”

“We'll probably not have school until Thursday, maybe Friday," said Jeffrey Alfano, a Torrington High School student.

Dave Mercier from Dave's Painting was out buying salt in Torrington on Tuesday.

"It's good ice melt, it goes down below 20 degrees," Mercier said.

The local business owner said he had a lot to do before the snow rolled in.

"I got the plow truck gassed up, I stopped in here to get some rock salt, got the boys to help me shovel and I think I'm going to be ready for it," he said.

Mercier has lived in northwest Connecticut all his life. He said he knows the snow that these types of nor'easters can cause power outages. He's lived through several.

"I did nine days with the ice storm and that was the worst I've ever seen," Mercier said

His advice is to make sure the generator works and has gas.

However, over at Carvel ice cream across town, it was unusually busy and carefree.

"Everyone was coming in to get their last minute ice cream before [Wednesday]," Carlee Greene said on Tuesday.

Signs of spring were abound inside the shop, and customers weren't ready to deal with the reality that expected to strike on Wednesday.

"They definitely will be having a snow day. I'll most likely be at work," Jim Munson said.

Wednesday, during the height of the nor'easter, staying in is essential because the roads may not be plowed as efficiently. This year, the state's Department of Transportation is operating with 150 fewer plow crews due to budget cuts. For this storm, the state hired 200 private contractors in addition to the 634 plows it already has.

"I fully expect, based on the caliber of the weather event that we are seeing, that we are going to have everything out on the roads, so we'll have more than 800 plow trucks on the roads [Wednesday," Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Nursick said.

For the latest on the forecast, read here.

