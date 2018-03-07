Northwest Corner bracing for heavy snow

It's no surprise that northwestern Connecticut is expected to be home to the snow jackpot tomorrow. With less than 24 hours to prepare, seasoned locals were out gathering the final few supplies to ride out the storm.

The clock is ticking down to winter storm Elsa's arrival and Dave Mercier from Dave's painting is selecting salt.

"It's good ice melt, it goes down below 20 degrees," Mercier said.

The local business owner has a lot to do before the snow rolls in.

I got the plow truck gassed up, I stopped in here to get some rock salt, got the boys to help me shovel and I think I'm going to be ready for it."

He's lived in northwest Connecticut all his life and knows the snow that these types of nor'easters can bring can cause power outages. He's lived through several.

"I did nine days with the ice storm and that was the worst I've ever seen," Mercier said

His advice is to make sure the generator works and has gas. But over at Carvel ice cream across town, it was unusually busy and carefree.

"Everyone was coming in to get their last minute ice cream before tomorrow," Carlee Greene said Tuesday.

Signs of spring abound inside the shop, and customers weren't ready to deal with the reality that will strike tomorrow.

"They definitely will be having a snow day, I'll most likely be at work," Jim Munson said.

Tomorrow, during the height of the nor'easter, staying in is essential because the roads may not be plowed at the levels you're used to. This year, the state's d-o-t is operating with 150 fewer plow crews, thanks to budget cuts. For this storm, the state hired 200 private contractors in addition to the 634 plows they already have.

"I fully expect, based on the caliber of the weather event that we are seeing, that we are going to have everything out on the roads, so we'll have more than 800 plow trucks on the roads tomorrow," Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Nursick said.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.