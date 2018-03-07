Hartford gears up for several inches of snow

The city of Hartford has geared up for whatever Winter Storm Elsa will bring, but they need cooperation from thousands of local residents to keep the city as safe as possible.

A parking ban went into effect at noon on Wednesday, and drivers are urged to move their cars if they haven't already, as it will help emergency responders and, you’ll be towed if you don’t. The ban lasts until noon on Thursday.

On Wednesday Hartford's Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley posted a photo of tow trucks on Twitter lined up before heading out into the city.

HPD Traffic Division conducting random Tow Truck inspection prior to departure on High St. pic.twitter.com/IOrz1HR8m1 — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) March 7, 2018

"This is going to be a challenging storm because it’s going to be a long duration," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Tuesday.

Residents were asked to move their cars to one of the 11 blue light lots, or 15 of the city parks and center lots, or any public school lot.

The Department of Public Works will have about 100 men and women working the storm. Thirty trucks will remove snow from all six districts of Hartford.

Mayor Bronin says dealing with this type of storm is truly a team effort.

"The teams going to be putting material out in advance and then they’re gonna be plowing through the storm to stay ahead of the storm. So they are going to have some long hours and a long night ahead of them," Bronin said on Tuesday night.

Hartford Superintendent of Public Works Vernon Matthews said "The timing. The timing is always a big problem. We’ll probably be running all night just to keep up because we’re looking at about 1 to 3 inches per hour this afternoon into the late evening."

