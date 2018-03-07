Hartford prepares for effects of nor'easter

Hartford leaders say they are prepared for winter storm Elsa but they will need cooperation from thousands of local residents to keep the city as safe as possible.

As of noon tomorrow, drivers will have to move their cars for two very important reasons. One - it will help emergency responders and two, you’ll be towed if you don’t.

"This is going to be a challenging storm because it’s going to be a long duration," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Tuesday.

"It’s going to start in the early morning hours and it’s going to go all the way through the night. And it could go into the early morning hours on Thursday."

Mayor Bronin says dealing with this type of storm is truly a team effort. Department of Public Works crews have already been busy.

"The teams going to be putting material out in advance and then they’re gonna be plowing through the storm to stay ahead of the storm. So they are going to have some long hours and a long night ahead of them," Bronin said.

But regular families will have to make sacrifices too. Tomorrow at noon a 24 hour parking ban goes into effect so folks who normally park on the street must move their cars to 1 of 11 blue light lots, or 15 city parks and center lots, or any public school lot. Some people aren’t pleased about it.

Mayor Bronin knows it’s a pain but says it’s absolutely necessary for one simple reason.

"So that our DPW team our police our first responders can move around the city and do the work of clearing those streets as quickly as effectively and as safely as possible," Bronin said.

You can find a full list of all of the blue light lot locations on the Channel 3 app.

