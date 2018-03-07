Northern Connecticut is ready for potentially heavy snowfall

Towns and cities around the state have been gearing up for Winter Storm Elsa.

Crews in Tolland and South Windsor are ready after preparing their trucks for a long day on the roads.

They will be out for at least 12 hours on Wednesday and taking care of about 130 miles for town roads.

Police in South Windsor said they are anticipating a tricky commute for drivers on Wednesday evening.

They recommend staying home but have advice for anyone who has to get behind the wheel.

"Don't get out on the roadway where traction is somewhat diminished and you might get struck. Stay in your car. Put your hazard lights on and call immediately looking for assistance," South Windsor Police Deputy Chief Scott Custer said.

AAA reminds drivers to take their time and not rush to a destination in snowy conditions.

