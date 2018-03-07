Heavy snow falls across the state, road conditions deteriorate

The scene in Southbury on Wednesday afternoon (Beth)

Road conditions were deteriorating this afternoon on Route 8 in Naugatuck (CT DOT)

Winter Storm Elsa is now dropping heavy snow across the state, after a bit of a lull Wednesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Connecticut through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern portions of Middlesex and New London counties.

Channel 3's meteorologists called for 12 to 18 inches of snow in the western hills, 8 to 12 inches near the Interstate-84 corridor, 5 to 8 inches in northern New London County and 2 to 5 inches in extreme southeastern Connecticut.

As of about 3:30 p.m., Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said 8" fell in New Fairfield, 5" in New Milford, 3.5" in Torrington, and 3" in Harwinton.

Schools have announced closings for the day, and afternoon activities have been canceled. See the list here.

While there were some snow showers during the morning commute, the main event started moving in Wednesday afternoon.

The storm gathered strength off of the mid-Atlantic coast. Its center will then trek toward Cape Cod by Wednesday night.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, perhaps up to 3 inches per hour. There is even a chance for thundersnow," DePrest said.

Snow will mix or change to sleet and rain, especially in extreme southeastern Connecticut.

The combination of wet snow and increasing winds, gusts 30-40 mph, could cause branches and tree limbs to snap. Scattered power outages are possible.

Road conditions will also be quite slippery for the afternoon commute, and visibility will be poor.

Temperatures should range from 30 to 36 degrees.

"Winter Storm Elsa will continue [Wednesday night]," DePrest said. "However, some guidance models are forecasting a dry slot. In other words, the steady precipitation could taper off to snow and rain showers [Wednesday night] after a rough evening."

If that happens, snowfall totals will be greatly reduced.

The totals will be in flux and subject to change depending on where a rain/snow line positions itself over the state. The other factor is whether or not the dry slot forms.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut for Wednesday afternoon.

For the Thursday morning commute, there will be little or no precipitation in the state.

The rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy, blustery and chilly with highs 40 to 45. There will be a chance for a passing snow shower or two during the afternoon.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.