Heavy snow will wind down overnight

Winter Storm Elsa is now dropping the heaviest snow across the state, causing dangerous conditions on CT roads.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Connecticut through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern portions of Middlesex and New London counties.

Channel 3's meteorologists called for 12 to 18 inches of snow in the western hills, 8 to 12 inches near the Interstate-84 corridor, 5 to 8 inches in northern New London County and 2 to 5 inches in extreme southeastern Connecticut.

As of Wednesday evening, DePrest said 9" was reported in Ridgefield, 5.5" in Wolcott and 5" in Oxford, and 13" was reported in New Fairfield.

From now until about 10 p.m., DePrest said we are in the height of the storm.

"Snowfall rates during this time will likely be between 1-2" per hour, so look for additional accumulation through late this evening," DePrest said.

We've even received reports of "thundersnow" in parts of the state, like Hamden, Old Saybrook and more.

"The visibility has been reduced to a quarter mile or less in parts of the state and winds have gusted to between 30 and 40 mph," DePrest said.

Some school districts have already posted cancellations or delays for Thursday. See the list here.

Rain has been falling in eastern CT for most of the day, but on Wednesday evening it was changing over to snow.

The combination of wet snow and increasing winds, gusts 30-40 mph, could cause branches and tree limbs to snap.

On Wednesday evening as of 9:37 p.m., Eversource was reporting more than 112,000 outages across the state. United Illuminating reported 21,310.

Road conditions are going to be quite slippery for the evening commute, and visibility is poor.

Temperatures should range from 30 to 36 degrees.

DePrest said the snow will wind down after midnight to scattered snow showers.

"The morning commute will be mainly precipitation free, with the exception of a few flurries/ snow showers," DePrest said.

The rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy, blustery and chilly with highs 40 to 45. There will be a chance for a passing snow shower or two during the afternoon.

