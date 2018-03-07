Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour today

Winter Storm Elsa began with show showers for Candlewood Lake in New Milford. (Beth Petrucelli/iWitness)

Winter Storm Elsa is expected to bring several inches of snow to the entire state.

A winter storm warning is in effect for most of Connecticut through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southern portions of Middlesex and New London counties.

Channel 3's meteorologists called for 10 to 18 inches of snow in the western hills, 5 to 10 inches near the Interstate-84 corridor and 2 to 5 inches in southeastern Connecticut.

Schools have announced closings for the day. See the list here.

While there were some snow showers during the morning commute, the main event has yet to arrive.

"Winter storm Elsa is going to be with us all day [Wednesday]," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "[It] will impact Connecticut in a number of ways [Wednesday] and [Wednesday night.]"

The storm is forming off of the coast of Maryland, Delaware and Virginia on Wednesday morning. Its center will then trek toward Cape Cod by Wednesday night.

Track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"The snow will become steadier later [Wednesday] morning and it will be heavy at times during the afternoon," Haney said. "Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, perhaps up to 3 inches per hour. There is even a chance for thunder snow."

Snow will mix or change to sleet and rain, especially south of the Interstate 84 corridor.

"The combination of wet snow and increasing winds, gusts 30-40 mph, could cause branches and tree limbs to snap," Haney said. "That means scattered power outages are possible."

Road conditions will also be quite slippery for the afternoon commute. Visibility will be poor.

Temperatures should range from 30 to 36 degrees.

"Winter Storm Elsa will continue [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "However, some guidance models are forecasting a dry slot. In other words, the steady precipitation could taper off to snow and rain showers [Wednesday night] after a rough evening."

If that happens, snowfall totals will be greatly reduced.

Haney said the totals will be in flux and subject to change depending on where a rain/snow line positions itself over the state. The other factor is whether or not the dry slot forms.

"Another concern is coastal flooding through several high tide cycles," Haney said. "There is the chance for minor to locally moderate coastal flooding during this afternoon’s high tide cycle."

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut for Wednesday afternoon.

For the Thursday morning commute, there will be little or no precipitation in the state.

"The rest of Thursday will be mostly cloudy, blustery and chilly with highs 40 to 45," Haney said. "There will be a chance for a passing snow shower or two during the afternoon."

Read the complete technical discussion here.

